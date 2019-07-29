Clothing assistance giveaway underway for JCPS students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The annual Back to School Clothing Blitz for JCPS students is back. It's made possible through the Clothing Assistance Program and the 15th District PTA, providing new uniforms and accessories for students and families.
You may have heard the expression 'giving up the shirt off your back,' but it's not just an expression when it makes an event like this possible. It takes real people, giving up their real time, literally giving up their own clothing to get it done.
JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio was at the Clothing Assistance Program Monday to kick off of this year's Back to School Blitz.
Although the program is available year-round, it's this week long blitz that gets these back-to-school donations to the students and families that need them.
"All told, CAP provided 5,488 students with new uniforms, 2,583 families, and 2,543 pairs of shoes to students throughout all of last year," said Pollio. "We know how important the CAP program is to our families. It's really important that I also emphasize that this would not be possible without the generous donations of our community."
The Blitz continues through Saturday, but donations can be made year long. Students or families that are interested in participating can call their school or the district office.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.