Dog that killed 2-year-old will be euthanized

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The dog that killed a 2-year-old boy will be put down.
The attack took place back in May at a home in the Chickasaw neighborhood. Isaiah Geiling, just 2 years old, died from his injuries.
Three people who lived in the home have been charged in the child’s death, and they appeared in court for their arraignment Monday.
Jack Charpring, 50, and his wife Sharon, 53, gave the court permission to euthanize their pit bull, named King. While walking out of court, Jack Charpring told WAVE 3 News he was nervous about what would happen to him next. He said he hasn’t been in legal trouble since he was in his 20s.
The Charprings lived in the home with Isaiah’s mother, 25-year-old Jennifer Geiling.
The Charprings were charged with second-degree manslaughter; Jennifer Geiling was charged with reckless homicide. All three pleaded not guilty Monday.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Kristi Gray said Monday that if the Charprings had no objection to King being euthanized, she would notify the court that it can go ahead without filing any additional matters regarding the dog.
“There won’t be any proceedings,” Gray said. “Normally Metro Animal Services would go through proceedings in district court to have a dog euthanized, but since they have no objections metro animal services will go ahead and do that.”
The Charprings are currently not allowed to have a dog. All three will be back in court on Aug. 29.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.