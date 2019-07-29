FORECAST: Time to dust off the radar today

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A cold front is on its way to WAVE Country, but before you get too excited…know this front will likely fall apart as it moves into our area. This means there will be scattered downpours and thunderstorms, but widespread rain is unlikely.
Having said that, some could add up some localized heavy totals but it remains too early to pinpoint those locations. Just know most of today will be dry, hot and humid.
If you live west of I-65, your rain chance will start there with a few thunderstorms possible. They should weaken as they move toward the I-65 corridor this evening. However, I fully expect them to re-develop overnight into early Tuesday.
The front will slowly dissolve as it pushes into southeastern Kentucky by Wednesday morning.
The rest of the week looks quiet with not much of a trigger to bring any rainfall so it looks dry and hot at times all the way into the weekend. In other words, I hope you some rain with this current front!
TODAY: Partly Sunny; Hot & Humid; Isolated t-storms west (30% chance); HIGH: 93°
TONIGHT: Evening t-storms fade (40% chance); T-storms re-develop overnight (30% chance); LOW: 71°
TUESDAY: Scattered showers and storms (40% chance); Mostly Cloudy; HIGH: 86°
