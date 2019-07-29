FORECAST: Time to dust off the radar

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Temperatures are warming quickly across the region and it’s humid as moisture is on the increase. It’s going to be hot this afternoon as high temperatures reach the upper 80s to lower 90s under a partly sunny sky.
Isolated showers and storms will be possible, but the better rain chance arrive this evening into the overnight. A line, or broken line, of storms ahead of a cold front will move into our western counties (west of I-65) late afternoon into the early evening hours. As they move east toward I-65 this evening they will get weaker and become more scattered in nature. If you live east of I-65, your chance of rain this evening is lower.
The cold front will slowly inch closer overnight into Tuesday morning with scattered showers and storms redeveloping. With the front slowly moving through on Tuesday, scattered showers and storms are possible again, especially along and east of I-65.
The rest of the week looks quiet with not much of a trigger to bring any rainfall so it looks dry. Humidity drops behind the front, but it will increase as we head into the weekend along with hotter temperatures.
TODAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid, isolated thunderstorms west (30% chance). HIGH: 93°
TONIGHT: Evening thunderstorms fade (40% chance), thunderstorms redevelop overnight (30% chance). LOW: 71°
TUESDAY: Scattered showers and storms (40% chance), mostly cloudy.
HIGH: 86°
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.