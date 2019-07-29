JCPS producing signs to comply with new Kentucky law

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Earlier this year, Kentucky lawmakers passed a bill requiring each public elementary and secondary school to display the national motto in a prominent location.
The motto, "In God We Trust," can be on a plaque, poster, banner- or even student artwork.
Dr. Marty Pollio, the JCPS Superintendent, talked about what the district is doing to comply with the new state law.
"We're producing the signs right now," Pollio siad. "So we're able to produce them in house in our Materials and Productions Unit as we do a lot of signs. As you can see around here, most of the signs probably were printed in our material productions. So we're doing that and we'll have the signs up by the first day of school as required by statute."
Pollio said the cost to produce the signs is minimal because JCPS is using their own people and resources.
The signs must be in place before the first day of school on Wednesday, August 14.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.