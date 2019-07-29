JCPS superintendent discusses school safety ahead of new school year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The superintendent of the Jefferson County Public Schools addressed the safety of students and lack of School Resource Officers.
Because of recent budget cuts within Louisville Metro and the recent passing of House Bill 1, there have been several curve balls thrown to JCPS. But any way it goes, Dr. Marty Pollio says it’s all about keeping the kids safe.
"School safety and security are, ever since I've been a principal, those are the things that keep you up at night," Pollio said. "One of the many things, but there is no doubt keeping kids safe is the most important thing that we do. It's always a concern for us and we want to take every action that we possibly can to make sure our students are safe and that's what we're going to do." >
The first day of school for JCPS is August 14.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.