Juneteenth Jubilee marches through downtown Louisville, commemorates abolition of slavery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hundreds of people marched through the streets of Louisville on Sunday for the Juneteenth Jubilee.
The annual gathering commemorates the final communication of the abolition of slavery in the United States on June 19, 1865. But due to weather, this year’s event was rescheduled for Sunday.
Participants met in front of the KFC Yum! Center, before walking together to Waterfront Park.
The evening wrapped up with a ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial.
“Illinois wants to claim it, but he was born in Kentucky soil, you see,” Ed Hamilton, sculptor of the Lincoln Memorial, said. “And so this site is for everybody to be a part of the legacy of the Lincoln.”
Sunday also holds a special significance because on July 28, 1868, the adoption of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was certified.
The amendment grants citizenship to “all persons born or naturalized in the United States,” which included former slaves.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.