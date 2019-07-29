Men fleeing police in stolen car crash into another vehicle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An attempt by Louisville Metro police to stop a stolen car end with three people being treated at the hospital.
Around Noon, LMPD officers on patrol near 23rd and Maple streets saw a car reported stolen in Jeffersontown and tried to stop it. The car, with two people inside, sped off going west on Garland Ave. At the intersection of Garland and Louis Coleman Dr., the stolen car hit a Pontiac going southbound.
The two people in the stolen car, along with the driver of the Pontiac,were taken to University Hospital. Their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening, according to LMPD.
LMPD said charges from both Jeffersontown police and Louisville Metro are pending.
The names of those involved have not been relesaed.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.