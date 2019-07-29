MSD approves rate increase

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s Metro Sewer District approved a rate increase on Monday.
The average wastewater bill will increase roughly $3.50 per month, and the average storm water bill will increase by 68 cents.
Combined, that’s an extra 50 dollars per year.
“This year’s budget will allow us to keep making progress to meet our decades-long commitment with the Consent Decree to reduce pollution in the Ohio River, our creeks and streams, and meet the federal government’s environmental requirements,” said MSD Executive Director Tony Parrott.
The increased revenue will help fund critical drainage, wastewater and flood-protection projects.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.