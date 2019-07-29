Police searching for Washington County, IN man believed to be in danger

FREDERICKSBURG, In. (WAVE) - A Silver Alert has been declared for a Washington County, Indiana man.
Michael Ray Tipton, 27, disappeared just before 9 p.m. Sunday, according to Indiana State Police. Tipton is described as a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Tipton was last seen wearing no shirt and blue jeans. He also has a tattoo of “AFTIN PAIGE” on the front of his neck, a design over his eyebrow and tattoos on chest, shoulders, arms and legs, according to police. He’s missing from Fredericksburg, Indiana which is 132 miles south of Indianapolis.
He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, according to police.
Anyone with information on Tipton’s whereabouts can contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Department at 812-883-5999 or 911.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.