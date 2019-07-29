Portland McDonald’s will donate money to Love City

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - McDonald’s is a classic American staple, with the iconic golden arches greeting drivers at almost every turn.
The fast food restaurant in Portland now has the newest specs and a new, modernized feel to it. It was all unveiled in a grand re-opening Monday morning.
In honor of the grand reopening, between now and the end of August, McDonald’s owner-operator Sean Bauer will donate 10 percent of all sales from the self-order kiosk, mobile order and pay and Uber Eats to Portland-based Love City.
“I’ve guaranteed Love City a minimum of $500, but depending on how well the digital sales go, that could be a $1,000 or more," Bauer said.
Love City’s mission is to “love our neighbors and community, creating a culture that empowers a movement of loving people as they are,” according to its website.
Even though Bauer just marked his 32nd year with McDonald’s, he’s relatively new to the area.
Since moving to Louisville, he has been committed to fixing up his restaurants - including the Portland location - to provide an improved, welcoming place for the community to gather.
