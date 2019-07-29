StormTALK! Monday Edition

As the front settles into the I-65 area this evening, a few downpours could re-develop but widespread action is not expected. That may change after 2am into sunrise Tuesday as the wind belt aloft starts to help enhance some development along the front itself. This is where frontal location will be key. It is too early to say if that will along or south of the Ohio River, but where they develop...watch for very heavy rainfall. Of course this could also mean impacts for the AM commute Tuesday. We’ll trend it carefully.