StormTALK! Monday Edition

Finally, a cold front to talk about. But will it bring enough rain for our area?
The answer is yes, it’ll be enough but for the entire area? That will be a much tougher task with this front. Rainfall amounts of .10″ to .50″ will be the most common with isolated higher totals into the 1-2″ range possible.
Will someone end up with .00″? Yes. I’m afraid so based on how this front is looking.
TIMING:
It will approach from the west this afternoon. A band of rain/thunder will be charging toward our area but it will likely fade out as it moves into our counties. So the plan is to keep the higher rain chance this afternoon for areas mainly NW of Louisville.
As the front settles into the I-65 area this evening, a few downpours could re-develop but widespread action is not expected. That may change after 2am into sunrise Tuesday as the wind belt aloft starts to help enhance some development along the front itself. This is where frontal location will be key. It is too early to say if that will along or south of the Ohio River, but where they develop...watch for very heavy rainfall. Of course this could also mean impacts for the AM commute Tuesday. We’ll trend it carefully.
More downpours/thunderstorms will re-develop along the front into Tuesday afternoon. And that location may be nearly the same as the morning round.
The front will then start to move south again before washing off the weather map completely by Wednesday.
So overall, you can see there are some opportunities to pick up some decent rain totals. This looks especially true overnight/Tuesday morning and again Tuesday afternoon. It will just come down to where you are in relation to the front.
Drier weather after this front fades that looks to last into the weekend. So let’s hope we get some rain!
