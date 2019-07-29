Survivor of McAlpine dam crash remembers friend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The friend of an Ohio River boat crash says he would love to see more warning signage down the river, but admits he and his friend did not have experience on the water.
The friend recalled losing site of another on the river, as their boat slammed into the McAlpine dam on July 1.
Levell Moki Washington says they were having a fun day until the motor stopped, then they were headed right for the dam.
The body of Donnie Watson, 26, was later recovered after the July 1 crash.
Holding back tears, Washington remembers his good buddy, co-worker and bandmate Donnie Watson and the day he lost him.
"He said are you busy right now? Washington said. “I said no, why? He said do you want to go out in my boat?”
An excited Watson had just become a new boat owner.
“I didn’t know we were coming to the Ohio River, but that’s where we came," Washington said.
Having fun, the two decided to grab some Louisville skyline shots.
“When I got done posting it on Instagram and Facebook, I looked over and noticed we were getting not close to the dam, but I realized that was the dam and I was like, we better turn around," Washington said.
The boat’s motor cut off a few minutes later, and the water began pulling.
“At that point, you could feel the horrible roar of the water on the other side," Washington said.
The two braced for impact and frantically called 911. Watson told a 911 operator, “I’m on the river by the Second Street bridge, I can’t start my boat.”
“We held on and we hit that bridge, hard," Washington said.
Like being pulled through a washing machine, the two were sucked under and through the dam.
“At that point, I assumed I was dead,” Washington said. “It was fast. He was screaming, I couldn’t get him though.”
Washington was rescued by a firefighter. Watson was gone.
“His family is in Northern Kentucky, mine is in Tennessee," Washington said. In the River City, the two were family.
“I have to go over this bridge, this water, every single day," Washington said. "And so every day I go across it, of course and I think about him and just wish there were some things I could have done different.”
Washington plans to keep playing music for his friend. He wrote a song about him and his band N-Fuzed has been invited to play it during performer Dusty Leigh’s cancer benefit for Shirley’s Way August 10 at the Bourbon Hall on Jefferson Street.
Washington said Watson’s mother also died from Cancer.
The U.S Army Corps of Engineers tells WAVE 3 News the death is a tragedy and a great concern, but there is signage on the piers of the Clark Memorial Bridge warning of the dam.
They say a warning line around the restricted area would be destroyed by high water and debris. They suggest all boaters take education classes provided by the Coast Guard.
