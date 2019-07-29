Suspect arrested in apartment building arson fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man wanted for intentionally setting a fire at an apartment building has been arrested by Louisville Metro police.
Anthony Edison II, 27, of Louisville, Was taken into custody July 26 on a warrant charging him with one count of arson.
The fire was set on July 18 at an occupied building, according to Louisville Metro Arson Bureau investigators.
An arrest warrant for Edison says a resident saw him pouring gasoline onto the landing of the apartment building. The resident confronted Edison, pushing him out of the building and went back inside.
A few moments later, the resident said smoke was coming under the front door. Fire blocked the exit forcing five people inside to use the fire escape to get out.
Arson investigators who say Edison has a history of being in and around the apartment building without having a reason to be there.
Online records show Edison has been released from custody.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.