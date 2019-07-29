Trump tweets support for Kentucky AG candidate, ‘new star’ Daniel Cameron

(WAVE) - President Donald Trump on Monday tweeted his support for Kentucky Attorney General candidate Daniel Cameron.
The Hardin County native, who currently practices law in Louisville, would be the first African-American attorney general in state history.
Trump’s tweets are below:
Cameron, who once worked on Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s legal team, said the endorsement was “humbling.”
“It’s truly an honor to be endorsed by the President,” he said in a statement. “And it’s humbling to be recognized as a future leader of our party. To the people of Kentucky, I pledge to you this: as the Chief Law Enforcement Officer of our Commonwealth, I will fight for you every day and work with every fiber of my being to restore honor and integrity to the role of Attorney General. I will proudly stand with President Trump and federal law enforcement to address the drug crisis and combat illegal immigration.”
Cameron is locked in a heated race with Democratic nominee Greg Stumbo, who held the office from 2003-07.
The office is being vacated by current attorney general Andy Beshear, who is aiming to unseat Republican Gov. Matt Bevin in November.
