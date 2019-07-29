Vandals leave broken, damaged stones in Jeffersonville cemeteries

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Vandalism at a Jeffersonville cemetery left families and visitors in shock on Monday.
Dozens of stones and markers, possibly 100 or more, were knocked over and broken at the St Anthony and Eastern Cemeteries on Graham Street.
“Well, first thing I thought about was my stone,” Jim Brummett said.
Brummett became emotional as he described how he comes to the cemeteries weekly to visit the graves of his son Jimmy Brummett, killed in a car wreck in 1982, and his daughter Shianne Lawless, who died of cancer in April.
“I just wanted to come down and check it out,” he said.
Brummett and others were unable to enter the cemetery and look for damage Monday afternoon.
Jeffersonville investigators closed the entrances as they collected evidence and surveyed the damage.
“Everyone, families get hurt, the parish gets hurt,” Mark Clements, business manager for St Anthony of Padua Catholic Church said. "It’s just a bad, sad situation.”
Clements said the damage was done late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.
“This is sad, it’s just, why tear up tombstones?” Clements said. “There’s no good vandalism obviously, but to desecrate tombstones is sad.”
