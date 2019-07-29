Warrant: Shoplifting suspect pulled machete on store employees

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been charged with robbery after being accused of threatening employees with a machete who stopped him as a possible shoplifter.
James Walton Parrish, Jr., 47, of Louisville, was arrested July 28 by Louisville Metro police.
On July 4, West Buechel police say Parrish was at the Walmart on Bashford Manor Lane when he loaded a shopping cart with lawn equipment and pushed it outside the store without paying for the items.
When two loss prevention employees asked Parrish for his receipt, he gave them a phony one. A warrant says Parrish then pulled out a machete and and told the employees to back off.
Parrish, who was also wanted on warrants for arson and escape, was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections. His bond was set at $50,000 cash.
A person who entered the store with Parrish was detained inside the store.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.