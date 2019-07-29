WATCH: Rep. Sen. Dan Seum endorses Democrat Andy Beshear in governor’s race

(WAVE) - Republican State Sen. Dan Seum announced on Monday his support for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andy Beshear.
Beshear, the state’s attorney general, is challenging incumbent Republican Gov. Matt Bevin.
Seum, who represents south Louisville, joined Beshear for a joint video statement that Beshear tweeted out Monday morning.
“Today, I’m here to endorse Andy Beshear for governor,” Seum began. "This is not about partisan politics. This is about who’se going to lead this state in the next four years. Today, we have a governor who has failed miserably in the pension issue, and has spent the last year running around the state insulting everyone, including the four teachers in my family.
Beshear closed the video with a short message of his own.
“This race isn’t about right vs. left,” he said. “It’s about right vs. wrong. We welcome Sen. Seum’s support, and there is room on this team for everyone, so join us!”
