WAVE Country’s Toughest 10 - Hunting Creek Country Club, Hole #8

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hunting Creek Country Club features a challenging golf course with a few holes that could make this list, but this year, it’s hole #8, a 471 yard, par four.
John Gilchrist is the PGA professional at Hunting Creek.
“First and foremost, it’s just straight length,” Gilchrist said. “So from the regular member tees, we’re at 440 yards, from the back tees it’s 471 and it’s a par 4. Right there, you start to think it’s got a lot of length, I’m gonna have to hit it a long way off the tee. With a small creek down the left hand side and trees down the right hand side, it plays much more narrow, but then you add that length and it really puts a premium on your tee shot.”
Nicholas Newman voted for this one, tweeting "Hole 8 at Hunting Creek Country Club because of it's length. Also a creek running down the left hand side of the fairway and the thick rough playing uphill into the green with the long heather and a deep bunker guarding the green on the right hand side."
Dan Ahern echoes those comments. He says this hole is long and tough. He’s parred it, but is still looking for that first birdie.
“If you’re left, you’ve got a blind shot to the tee, or to the green and if you go right, you’ve got tree trouble," Ahern said. "It’s all uphill, elevated green, it’s a tough hole, it’s long.”
That elevated green is also full of undulation.
“What happens if the pin is in the back right corner, there’s a little swale like there is today, and the pin is back there, you hit on the front left, you’re destined for a three putt,” Gilchrist said. “So you’re trying to get home and anyway you can, get it close.”
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.