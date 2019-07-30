Airport adds animal therapy program enhance traveling experience

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Not everyone who travels through Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport does so for a vacation.
Some travel for business. Some travel to be family during a hard time.
Regardless of the reason for the visit, some new four-legged companions are trying to make it a little more enjoyable.
The Louisville Regional Airport Authority partnered with Wonderful Animals Giving Support, or WAGS, to ease the stress of traveling.
They expect the trend to become more popular across the country eventually, but it's here in Louisville now for travelers to experience.
"They really will be welcomed with that compassionate face, that wagging tail, that wet nose, that type of stuff," airport spokeswoman Natalie Chaudoin said.
WAGS has been around for years and saw this as an opportunity to help even more people.
“People thank us all the time for what we do and I tell them that I think we get back even more than we give,” WAGS founder Lisa Laun said, “and the dogs just love the work.”
The airport expects the dogs to be there Monday through Friday during business hours.
