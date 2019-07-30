Change in police pursuit policy has some officers concerned about their training

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A high-speed chase is one of the most dangerous scenarios officers can find themselves in.
In the past two weeks, Louisville has seen three separate police chases that caused injuries and damaged several people's cars, along with police cruisers.
But did you know some LMPD officers have gotten almost zero hands-on pursuit training in years?
It's got some officers worried, especially after two recent changes that could lead to even more pursuits, and the possibility of them being held liable if a third party is injured.
The recent changes prompted WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters to take a look at what pursuit training LMPD officers receive.
Turns out that officers in the state's biggest police department don't get any regular, hands-on pursuit training after their time in the academy. That means no practice on how to end a chase with techniques like pit maneuvers or stop sticks.
"There are other ways to end pursuits," FOP President Nicolai Jilek told WAVE 3 News. "We owe it to our officers to be able to provide them with the training that they need to do so safely."
Jilek’s concern is that a lack of regular training only increases the risk for an already dangerous situation.
According to LMPD, the department has been involved in 157 pursuits in the last five years between 2014 to 2018.
During that time, 40 suspects were injured during the chase, 12 officers and 10 citizens were also hurt. There've been five fatalities.
"It's dangerous for everybody," Jilek said.
It's not that pursuit training doesn't exist. Just one hour away, in Richmond, you'll find a track at the Department of Criminal Justice Training. WAVE 3 News visited the track this year while researching an unrelated story about police vehicles. During the time on the track, they also showed us some of the pursuit-driving techniques they teach.
"During a pursuit ... we take down the stop signs and they have to continue on these slick rail road tracks," the instructor demonstrated.
LMPD cadets get pursuit training at the Richmond track during their time in the academy. But, once they graduate, that stops.
Why?
For one, Kentucky law doesn't require it for officers already in service. LMPD said it doesn't have a track of its own, leaving the department to use parking lots for any driver's training.
The lack of a track has been brought up before, like in 2014 when plans were drawn for a piece of property just outside of the Jefferson County line. The project never got the green light because of a lack of funds. The original estimated $700,000 wasn't enough.
The pressure may now be mounting. In June, the Kentucky Supreme Court reversed a 1952 decision by ruling that police can be sued for damages if a chase hurts a third party.
Two weeks after that passed, LMPD Chief Steve Conrad reversed his own chase policy after a spate of violent crime, allowing officers to chase stolen vehicles. Previously, officers were allowed to chase if the driver involved was suspected in a violent felony.
With irrational, sometimes violent criminals endangering the lives of others, Jilek said there are times officers don't have a choice, and it's only fair they get the training needed to do the job.
"We really don't get a lot of training," he said. "For something as significant as this is, we really don't."
LMPD told WAVE 3 News officers do get classroom instruction on driving policies, laws and best practices. The department also said it is currently redeveloping the curriculum for driver training for some officers.
