FORECAST: Keep the umbrella handy for today’s scattered storms

- Repeated rounds of heavy rain may cause localized flooding
More scattered showers and thunderstorms pop this afternoon as the front moves through the region. These may produce heavy rain which may cause localized flooding in areas that see multiple storms.
Highs today max out in the 80s. The best chance for rain is in areas south and east of Louisville.
Rain chances fade through the evening with overnight lows in the 60s.
Tomorrow features much more sunshine and highs in the 80s. A few isolated Wednesday afternoon showers and storms can't be ruled out especially in areas east of I-65.
Drier weather sticks around through the weekend with highs climbing to near 90° by Friday and Saturday.
TODAY: Patchy AM fog; Mostly cloudy; Scattered showers & thunderstorms (40%); HIGH: 86°
TONIGHT: Evening scattered thunderstorms (30%); Partly Cloudy; LOW: 70°
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny; Warm; HIGH: 87°
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.