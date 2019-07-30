GE donated $70,000 worth of technology to JCPS

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - GE appliances and Jefferson County Public Schools are partnering to introduce technology to help students combat the impacts hunger has in their community.
That’s right - GE donated $70,000 worth of Chromebooks and smart appliance equipment, all part of the “Backpack League” summer initiative. The four-week program is open to around 900 third through sixth graders.
Students used their voices to command an Amazon Alexa to power a special scan-to-cook microwave Tuesday.
GE President and CEO, Kevin Nolan and JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio visited Louisville Male High School, where the program was held, to get a closer look at how students were utilizing the equipment.
“We saw the way they had to work with budgets and they saw $4 to feed four people and how to work through that budgeting and the choices they would make for healthy options," Nolan said. “So a lot of smart kids, putting their brain power to work to come up with inventive recipes.”
Backpack League launched on July 8 and closes on Aug. 2.
