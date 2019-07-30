Insider Louisville to cease publishing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville nonprofit news organization Insider Louisville announced it’s ending publication.
According to a statement posted Monday, publication will cease on Aug. 7.
The statement read in part:
"Insider couldn’t have done any of it without loyal readers who pushed, prodded, provided tips and kept the organization honest.
Insider responded to a need in the community for informative, long-form investigative news – without a paywall. Hopefully, #loumedia will keep local and state officials honest and continue to push for much-needed transparency. It is no longer hyperbole to say that Democracy hangs in the balance. Louisville will have a much better future because of such dogged reporting."
According to the release, Insider Louisville had 200,000 monthly readers, 25,000 newsletter subscribers, nearly 40,000 Twitter followers and more than 55,000 on Instagram and Facebook.
