ISP: Juveniles lead police on 140 mile per hour chase in stolen vehicle

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) – Three juveniles from Illinois led police on a pursuit in a stolen car that resulted in an injury crash in Indiana.
Indiana State Police received a report of about a blue Honda Accord weaving across the southbound lanes on Interstate 65 around 4:50 p.m. Monday.
A Crothersville police officer tried to stop the vehicle near the 40 mile marker and when the driver refused to stop a pursuit started and reached speeds near 140 miles per hour.
Officers tried to use stop sticks and were unsuccessful. The driver of the vehicle then crashed into a semi and a 2019 Infiniti then stopped on the interstate near the 31 mile marker.
After the crash, two of the juveniles inside the Honda took off on foot but were taken into custody and booked into the Clark County Youth Detention Center. A third juvenile had to be extracted from the vehicle and was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the Infiniti was also taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment and was released.
The semi driver refused treatment.
The stretch of road where the crash happened was closed until 10 p.m. to allow for reconstruction.
The crash remains under investigation.
