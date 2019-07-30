Jail’s new body scanner the latest safety improvement for Jackson County

BROWNSTOWN, Ind. (WAVE) - Smuggling items in and out of jail is about to get a lot harder in Jackson County.
Staff there has a new way for to detect contraband items coming into the jail, made possible through the addition of a body scanner. The new tool for staff improving safety for both inmates and jail staff, all without spending any taxpayer money.
“Our lives are at risk everyday we walk in the door because we don't know what someone could be bringing in with them," said Sgt. Tami Baxter, Jackson County Jail.
Inside the Jackson County Jail, contraband sometimes come in with the inmates through items swallowed or put inside a body cavity.
“It could be tobacco, it could be lighters,” Baxter said.
“Most common is narcotics or drugs. I’ve seen people, the weirdest thing was probably a zip drive for a computer,” said Chris Everhart, Jackson County Jail Commander.
Tracking down what inmates sneak in will now be much easier with the addition of a body scanner.
“Inmates are very creative with how they bring items into the jail. There’s a lot of talk about drugs being brought in. They could be swallowed and this would detect that,” said Rick Meyer, Jackson County Sheriff.
It only takes seven seconds to scan an inmate into the system, but it can identify contraband clearly on the body, making sure that everyone that comes into the jail has nothing on them that can hurt themselves or others. The scanner can sharply identify metal items like weapons, cell phones, even coins.
"It's very detailed," Everhart said.
The body scanner is the latest in a series of safety improvements made around the county. The new judicial center has security screenings for the first time including, metal detectors and inmate areas make going to court a simpler and safer experience.
And, Sheriff Meyer said he’s looking at putting in new cameras in the jail, to better monitor inmate activity as well as cameras that could be placed around the county to monitor areas where deputies may be needed.
The body scanner cost $160,000, paid for not by taxpayers but by money raised through the inmates’commissary fund.
“With 245 inmates in our jail, there’s a lot of money that goes into that fund every month,” Meyer said.
Once everyone in the department is trained, they’ll start utilizing the scanner for every inmate coming into the jail. This new addition, ready to make a big impact to the department.
