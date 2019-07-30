JCPS drafts plan for internal police force

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - When Jefferson County students go back to school in just over two weeks, there won’t be as many school resource officers.
Because of metro budget cuts, 17 LMPD school resource officers were pulled from the district and put back on the streets.
For months, the district has been discussing how to move forward. Tuesday afternoon, they laid out what an in-house police force might look like.
Under the plan, the district would have no contracts with outside police agencies by 2021.
Adding seven officers and equipment in 2020 would cost $707,000. To add 40 additional officers and equiptment in 2021, it would cost around $4 million. Not all of that would be new money, since the district wouldn’t be paying for contracts with the outside agencies anymore.
One officer would be assigned per middle and high school. Officers would also be assigned two elementary schools nearby.
The officers would be armed according to Commissioner of the KY Department of Criminal Justice Training Alex Payne.
“It’s just literally one of the tools of the trade,” said Payne.
The district would be looking to hire veteran or retired officers.
For the upcoming school year, JCPS will continue their current contracts with the other local agencies providing SROs.
To cover schools with SRO vacancies, they plan to repurpose nine officers who currently patrol schools in the evenings and on weekends. Each officer would cover two of the schools.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.