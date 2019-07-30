JCPS increases pay for substitute teachers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - School starts in just more than two weeks for Jefferson County Public Schools, and the district is stepping up their efforts to find more substitute teachers.
Depending on their rank, substitutes will be paid between $125 and $165. Last school year, the daily rate was between $100 and $153.
Taking a Monday or Friday shift, substituting for an early childhood certified teacher or exceptional childhood education certified teacher will earn substitutes an additional $20 per day.
“People who might be have been on the fence about doing this before, that might be great candidates, this might be just enough to say ‘hey ill try this,’” said Renee Murphy, JCPS Chief of Communications.
Murphy said the district will likely break even since full-time teachers won’t have to give up their planning periods to cover other classrooms as much.
"It is a win-win,” said JCPS teacher recruiter Diane MacKenzie. “Students get to know you, get to know people with different personalities, different walks of life and our community also gets the chance to give back and help shape our community."
The incentive isn't only about finding enough people to fill in, but finding people who might not have considered teaching before. Jonathan Joseph was one of those people a few years ago.
He always had a passion for politics and envisioned a career working on political campaigns. When he graduated college in 2015, he started substitute teaching at Butler Traditional High School to make extra money.
He only intended to substitute teach temporarily.
"I came here for a couple weeks, dead period during campaign season and I never left,” Joseph said.
Joseph signed on full time as the dual credit government and civics teacher. He has since gotten masters degrees in teaching and educational leadership.
“There is nothing else in this world that I want to do,” said Joseph. “I think it’s a unique thing when your passion and your purpose in life come together and I know that my passion and my purpose have come together here.”
As he preps for his fifth year in the classroom, Joseph is proud to be leaving his mark in a way he never imagined.
"While I am trying to influence their lives, they've impacted by life far greater than I've ever impacted theirs,” said Joseph.
JCPS will host a substitute job fair on Wednesday July 31 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Camp Edwards Education Center on Hancock Street.
An application can also be completed on their website.
They will also be looking for substitutes to cover other positions including bus drivers, custodians, and classroom assistants.
