Judge says murder case against MSD driver will not be influenced by feelings for the LMPD victim

“Everybody’s trying to do the right thing,” Chauvin said. “We don’t always agree on what the right thing is, but everybody’s trying to do the right thing. And in doing the right thing, at some point they’re going to have to assess is the right thing going to trial or is the right thing resolving this by a plea agreement? And I’m confident that everybody’s going to do their job in this case and we’ll either end up with a plea agreement or we’ll end up at trial. But where ever we end up that’s where we’re supposed to be. And it’s not because of who anybody is.”