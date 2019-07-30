Kentucky native singer to appear on The Tonight Show

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Kentucky native, with a large following, is appearing on the tonight show next week.
Tyler Childers is a Lawrence County native and graduate of Paintsville High School. He is a country singer whose new album “Country Squire” will be released Friday.
Tyler’s episode of The Tonight Show will air Aug. 6 right here on WAVE 3 News and NBC at 11:35 p.m.
Childers is also a headliner for the Inaugural Railbird Festival, set for Keeneland on Aug. 10 and 11.
