Ky. man killed in Fla. paragliding accident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Oldham County man has died in a paragliding accident in Florida.
The accident happened Monday in Mount Dora, located northwest of Orlando.
According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Michael McGuire, 59, of Crestwood, was killed when the single-engine paraglider he was operating crashed into Lake Beauclair. Witnesses said the craft appeared to be out of control before hitting the water.
Two other paragliders landed safely on a nearby golf course.
