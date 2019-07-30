LMPD investigating shooting on Cane Run Rd

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting in the Greater Cane Run Road Area.
The call came in of a person shot around 4:47 p.m. Tuesday in the 4800 Cane Run Road.
Several LMPD officers responded to the scene and found that “an adult male had apparently been involved in some type of dispute when he sustained a gunshot wound while in his vehicle," LMPD says. That victim drove himself to a nearby business where he called police.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No one has been arrested. Police don’t have any suspects.
Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call the anonymos tip line at 574-LMPD.
