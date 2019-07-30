Man found shot in park

Man found shot in park
A man found wounded at South Central Park was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, but the injuries appear not to be life-threatening. (Source: Dale Mader, WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway | July 30, 2019 at 2:42 PM EDT - Updated July 30 at 4:06 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating a shooting that left one person wounded in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood.

South Central Park is located at Colorado Ave. and Weller Ave.
South Central Park is located at Colorado Ave. and Weller Ave. (Source: Dale Mader, WAVE 3 News)

The shooting was reported to MetroSafe at 1:54 p.m. in South Central Park at Colorado Ave. and Weller Ave.

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, but the injuries appear not to be life-threatening.

Mitchell said there are no suspects at this time.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.