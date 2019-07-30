Man found shot in park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating a shooting that left one person wounded in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood.
The shooting was reported to MetroSafe at 1:54 p.m. in South Central Park at Colorado Ave. and Weller Ave.
LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, but the injuries appear not to be life-threatening.
Mitchell said there are no suspects at this time.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.