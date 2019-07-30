Overnight closures continue during Clark Memorial Bridge paint project

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews are making progress on the project to paint the Clark Memorial Bridge.
There are two sections left that still need to be painted, the entire bridge should be yellow by the end of August.
As work to those sections continue, so do the overnight closures.
Before it is fully completed, equipment needs to be removed and touch-up work will need to be done. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will then perform a final inspection and list any corrective work needed.
The entire project, as of now, is expected to be finished by November.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.