Prosecutor: Salem Police Chief won’t be charged in fatal shooting

SALEM, Ind. (WAVE) - The Salem Police Chief who shot and killed a man weilding a hammer will not be charged in the case, Washington County Prosecutor Dustin Houchin has announced.
The incident happened on July 4, around 2 p.m. Indiana State Police were called out to the Washington County Fairgrounds on a report of an officer involved shooting. When speaking with witnesses, they learned a citizen observed a suspicious male on the property, seemingly messing with equipment. That person then called Salem Police.
Two officers located the subject in or around Brock Creek on fair property, according to ISP. When the man, identified as Mark A. Naugle, 53, of Scottsburg, refused to drop the hammer, Chief Joey Wheeler, a 20 year veteran of the Salem Police Department, fired, hitting and killing Naugle.
In his report, the prosecutor outlines the facts and findings of the investigation, applicable laws, and the use-of-force standards relevant to the case.
The prosecutor stated the Indiana State Police completed a thorough and independent investigation and that he finds Chief Wheeler "acted in accordance [with his] training and in compliance with Salem Police Department standard operating procedures using deadly force in carrying out his duties as a sworn law enforcement officer".
The report concludes by stating that Wheeler’s actions were “reasonable given the totality of the circumstances” and that the case is closed with no charges being filed in the matter.
