Sentence relief denied for woman convicted in New Albany arson that killed 3 children

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A woman convicted for her role in the deaths of three children in a 2014 New Albany arson has had her request for a reduced sentence denied.
Kylie Lin Jenks was driving the car from which a flare was fired into a home on Ealy Street during the early morning hours of January 4, 2014. Four young siblings - 2-year-old Trinity Hughes, 4-year-old Tyrese Hughes, 5-year-old Tatyana Hughes and 6-year-old Tai'zah Hughes - were sleeping in a front bedroom of the home.
Three of the children died in the fire. Tatyana was rescued by firefighters. but suffered severe burns.
Jenks, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison, asked to be released after serving nearly five years. Judge Terrence Cody denied the request in an order signed yesterday.
The man who fired the flare, Cody Cashion, received a 65 year sentence, the maximum under Indiana law.
