StormTALK! Tuesday Edition

4 main weather elements to track over the next 7 days.
SCATTERED T-STORMS: These are currently taking place across the area as a cold front sluggishly moves to the southeast. They are slow-movers but they can develop and fade away quickly. It is just when they are active that they pose that heavy rain threat. Some areas will once again MISS OUT on the rain. A few more will re-develop on Wednesday, especially to the east. And perhaps one or two stragglers on Thursday to the far east. Otherwise, the radar will calm down into Friday.
HEAT BUILDS BACK IN: We will enjoy a couple of days of lower humidity and no 90s. Friday is when we will start to heat up but just like with the last heat surge, the humidity will be slow to catch up. Having said that, it will be a hot weekend. The hottest period looks to be Sunday and Monday. In fact, some mid 90s will be possible on Monday it appears.
STRONG COLD FRONT DROPS IN: The exact timing of this front is in question but it looks to move in late Tuesday or Wednesday next week. The timing will be important as that will determine just how active/strong the thunderstorm coverage could become. This front will also serve as our next decent shot at a more widespread rain event as the current front is just bringing us scattered downpours.
COOLER/LESS HUMID AIR RETURNS: Once again, we will drop our temperatures back into the 80s for highs with lows in the 50s and 60s at night.
How long will the last item hold? Good question. Signs do remain that the Bermuda High to our southeast will want to move back in control of our weather. If/when that happens, the heat will take over once more. We shall see how it trends!
