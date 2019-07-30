StormTALK! Tuesday Edition

SCATTERED T-STORMS: These are currently taking place across the area as a cold front sluggishly moves to the southeast. They are slow-movers but they can develop and fade away quickly. It is just when they are active that they pose that heavy rain threat. Some areas will once again MISS OUT on the rain. A few more will re-develop on Wednesday, especially to the east. And perhaps one or two stragglers on Thursday to the far east. Otherwise, the radar will calm down into Friday.