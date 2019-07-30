Suspect caught after stealing LMPD cruiser, leading officers on chase

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person has been taken into custody after allegedly stealing an LMPD cruiser and leading officers on a chase Tuesday afternoon.
The LMPD cruiser was taken in the 9300 block of Donerail Road in the Valley Station area.
The chase started at 2:37 p.m. and ended at 2:49 p.m.
The chase ended with the driver being caught at Grade Lane and Ashbottom Road, right near UPS.
