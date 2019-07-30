Tonight At 7: Change in police pursuit policy has some officers concerned about their training

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - In the past two weeks, Louisville has seen two separate police chases that caused injuries and damaged several people's cars, along with police cruisers.
In both cases, the Louisville Metro Police Department said officers were chasing a stolen vehicle. One of the chases was in the middle of rush hour on I-65. The other ended when an innocent driver's car was slammed into by the suspect.
The incidents come after a change in the department's pursuit policy, which now allows officers to chase after stolen vehicles. Prior to that, officers could chase only when they believed the suspect was involved in a violent felony.
LMPD Chief Steve Conrad made the change after a recent burst of violent crime. Investigators had determined stolen vehicles were being used by criminals to conduct shootings and homicides.
WAVE 3 News obtained numbers from LMPD showing the department has been involved in 157 pursuits between 2014 to 2018. Of those 62 resulted in injuries, hurting 12 officers and 10 innocent bystanders. There were five fatalities.
"It's dangerous for everybody," FOP President Nicolai Jilek told WAVE 3 News.
Just two weeks prior to Chief Conrad changing his pursuit policy, the Kentucky Supreme Court ruled police can be sued if a chase they're involved in results in injury to a third party. The ruling reversed a decision that was around for more than 60 years granting officers immunity in such cases.
The recent changes prompted WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters to take a look at what pursuit training LMPD officers receive. What we found out may surprise you. Some officers we spoke to said they are concerned.
"We owe it to our officers to be able to provide with the training that they need to do so safely," Jilek said.
