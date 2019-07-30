Traffic Alert: All lanes of I-65 South shut down in Hart County due to crash possibly involving emergency response vehicles

MUNFORDVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A multi-vehicle crash near the Munfordville Exit (mile marker 65.5) has all southboundlanes of Interstate 65 shut down.
A reliable source has told WAVE 3 News that the crash could involve emergency response vehicles. That source did not say whether it was police, EMS, a fire truck/engine or any other type of emergency vehicle.
A mandatory detour is set up at Exit 71 (Bonnieville) to continue south on US 31W and rejoin I-65 at the Exit 65 Interchange (Munfordville).
Motorists are urged to exit the interstate in advance of the mandatory detour.
Clearing is expected to take several hours.
