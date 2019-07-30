Weekend Traffic Alert: Ramp to I-65N to Outer Loop to close for pavement repairs

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the exit ramp from I-65 North to the Outer Loop (Exit 127) will be closed from 9 p.m. on Friday, August 2 until 5 a.m. on Monday, August 5. Crews will be replacing concrete pavement on the Outer Loop at the end of this exit ramp. Motorists should follow the signed detour via I-65 North to KY 1747/Fern Valley Road (Exit 127), access I-65 South and proceed to the Outer Loop.