Weekend Traffic Alert: Ramp to I-65N to Outer Loop to close for pavement repairs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Pavement repairs on August 3 and 4 may affect your weekend commute.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the exit ramp from I-65 North to the Outer Loop (Exit 127) will be closed from 9 p.m. on Friday, August 2 until 5 a.m. on Monday, August 5. Crews will be replacing concrete pavement on the Outer Loop at the end of this exit ramp. Motorists should follow the signed detour via I-65 North to KY 1747/Fern Valley Road (Exit 127), access I-65 South and proceed to the Outer Loop.
Crews will also be working on the Outer Loop at the intersection with Grade Lane. Access from the Outer Loop to northbound Grade Lane will be closed from 7 p.m. on Friday, August 2 until 5 a.m. on Monday, August 5.
Southbound Grade Lane will be reduced to one lane at the intersection with the Outer Loop. This work is scheduled from 7 p.m. on Friday, August 2 until 5 a.m. on Monday, August 5.
Once the new concrete has been poured at these locations, the lane and ramp closures must remain in place while the concrete cures. Workers may not be present during this curing process.
