Woman dies following crash on State Road 111

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) – A woman died and a man was injured following a crash in Floyd County.
Susan Riley, 53, of Louisville, Kentucky, was driving a silver 2014 Ford passenger car in the 5800 block of State Road 111 around 10 p.m. Monday when she crossed the center lane and crashed into a white 2010 Chevy van, according to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Officer Crash Reconstruction Team.
Riley was pronounced dead at the scene.
A man who was driving the Chevy was taken to University of Louisville for treatment.
Officers said Riley’s headlights were off at the time of the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
