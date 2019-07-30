Yarmuth part of delegation headed to U.S.-Mexico border

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Congressman John Yarmuth is headed to America’s southern border at the end of this week.
On Thursday, Aug. 1 and Friday, Aug. 2, 23 members of Congress are going to visit the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.
According to a release from Veronica Escobar’s office, “the delegation will meet with immigration advocates, visit migrant shelters and processing facilities used to detain immigrants, and receive briefings on border security and immigration.”
Escobar’s office says the purpose of the trip is “to investigate the impact of the Trump administration’s immigration policies.”
Yarmuth represents the Kentucky 3rd District, and also serves as Chairman of the House Budget Committee.
