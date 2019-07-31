FORECAST: Another day in the 80s Thursday before 90s make a comeback

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mainly clear skies overnight with northerly winds will allow for lower humidity values to hang for a one-day stay.
Plus, temperatures overnight will dip into the 60s for a pleasant overnight low. We’ll watch for some fog formation overnight as winds relax on the backside of the cold front.
Expect temperatures during the afternoon Thursday to stay seasonal in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
Temperatures will slowly warm into the lower 90s through the weekend. A cold front arrives next Wednesday followed by a break in the heat.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms, mainly east (10%). HIGH: 88°
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms, mainly east (10%). HIGH: 90°
