Girl Scouts received grant from the UPS foundation for community work

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dozens of girls in the area are getting extra guidance with life through role models and structure.
The Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana launched the pilot Zones of Hope two years ago.
The program provides the Girl Scout leadership experience to girls in at-risk zip codes who otherwise would face significant barriers for participation.
Wednesday, the Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana was given a $25,000 grant from the UPS foundation to continue their work in the community.
“All of this transpires in a very safe environment where girls are with other girls," Jackie Ford, the CEO for Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana said. “We are girl only environment and girls can feel empowered and be themselves and get to know themselves as a future leader and also get to know other girls in their community.”
From the girls in Zones of Hope, 71 percent of them are in households led by single female parents.
A member of troop 1861 has experienced the benefits of the Zones of Hope program.
“Girl Scouts gives me something to do out here so I can stay out of trouble,” Charlissa said in a press release. “There really isn’t much to do around here, but I know when I have Girl Scouts, I can come be with my friends and learn really cool stuff.”
Currently there are five troops engaging 94 girls and 17 adult leaders in Louisville and Bowling Green. They plan to expand in the fall.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.