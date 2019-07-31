Indiana man arrested, accused of sexual misconduct

AUSTIN, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police have arrested a man accused of sexual misconduct with a minor Tuesday.
Detectives with the internet crimes against children unit arrested James Meredith, 33, after receiving a tip about possible illegal activity.
After they received the tip, an investigation began and detectives requested a search warrant for Meredith’s residence in Austin, according to ISP.
He was arrested for child solicitation and for sexual misconduct with a minor. Police say he was transported and is Scott County Jail’s custody.
