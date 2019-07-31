One year in, school district still learning how best to use state-provided safety wands

“For 180 days, half the year, one-eighth of the population is in our buildings, so that’s a pretty significant number,” Slaton said. “Kids, when they come to school, and parents when they send their children to school, expect us to do our very best and that’s what we’re trying to do. There’s nothing you do that can guarantee 100 percent that something crazy won’t happen. But I think, you take every step you can to do what you can to try to make sure it’s as reasonably safe as possible.”