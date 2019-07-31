Parents react to possible JCPS law enforcement unit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A possible plan for a JCPS Special Law Enforcement Unit was mapped out at a board work session.
The armed officers would be employees of the district.
They said that would allow them to have more oversight over the officers. The district would do the hiring and could require additional training.
“I mean nowadays, sending a kid to school period is scary,” JCPS parent Toni Ward said.
Ward’s youngest daughter Natalie will begin the early childhood program at JCPS in a few weeks. She said she worries schools aren’t as safe as when her 17-year-old first started.
“It’s violent,” Ward said. “I mean you hear about kids coming to school all the time with guns and how they can get a hold of them so easily.”
When the district went from 28 to 11 SROs when LMPD officers were reassigned, some people hoped police would be pulled from schools altogether.
“It’s not about SROs being bad people,” said Carla Wallace, with Louisville Showing Up for Racial Justice. “That’s not what it is. It’s about an educational system that punishes disproportionately because of race.”
The roles officers play inside JCPS schools came into question in 2017 when a student was tased by a Jeffersontown officer responding to a fight.
Valley High's SRO stopped a potential school shooter in April.
"Having somebody around to enforce the rules, enforce the law, and interact with the kids showing that law enforcement isn't bad," Ward said.
There could be changes to the plan before the board makes a decision.
