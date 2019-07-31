Peace Lantern Ceremony in Prospect remembers local violence victims

PROSPECT, Ky. (WAVE) - Interfaith Paths to Peace had released the details for their annual Hiroshima-Nagasaki Peace Lantern remembrance ceremony.
For over 20 years, they have hosted a Peace Lantern Ceremony for the nuclear bomb victims of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, as well as all people affected by war and violence.
This year, they are also recognizing local victims of violence.
“We believe that there is a really important intersection between this 74th commemoration of the bombings in the Japanese cities and violence right here in Louisville, right now," Anne Walter, with Drepung Gomang Center for Engaging Compassion, said.
The remembrance ceremony takes place Saturday evening at Putney Pond and Woodlands Park, in Prospect.
A drum ceremony starts at 6 p.m. and the lantern ceremony starts at 8 p.m. Everyone is invited to participate in the drumming ceremony, it is free and open to the community.
