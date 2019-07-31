Podcast released about serial killer with Louisville ties

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - There is a new podcast out with local ties about a serial killer arrested in Louisville. Does the name Edward Wayne Edwards ring a bell?
WAVE 3 News reported on Edwards back in 2009 when he was arrested in Louisville, he was 76 years old. He lived most of his life, when not incarcerated, in Louisville. Edwards lead a life of crime that was spread out through several states.
Police say he killed at least five people in the 70's and 80's and is suspected of several additional killings. He liked attention, claimed he was reformed and became a motivational speaker, even wrote a book was on TV shows.
The podcast that came out just a few days ago about Edwards is called "The Clearing". It's about Edwards and the murders he was connected to and how his daughter tipped off police about her father being a killer.
Edwards died of natural causes at a corrections facility in Ohio in 2011.
